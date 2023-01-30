Ghost Holds Special Archival Exhibit Celebrating Band’s 1969 Era

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net for one night only on Wednesday, February 1 at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, “Metal Myths Presents: Ghost – Reverence & Resurrection” which gives an unique and extensive tribute to the classic 1969 era of Ghost, who did not actually form until four decades later.

From 4 p.m. until later in the evening, people who love Ghost will have the special opportunity to see the artifacts from the short-lived but influential 1969 version of the band. The never seen before artifacts include:

Ghost‘s 1969 costumes and ghoul masks on the very same Whisky A Go Go stage where the band performed its now-legendary September 13, 1969 show, rare magazine covers, the only surviving remnants of the mainstream music press coverage of Ghost from that era and A veritable treasure trove of ephemera on display for the first and possibly only time.

“Ghost—Reverence & Resurrection” will also offer attendees the opportunity to pick up exclusive merchandise and other surprises, including an advance chance to purchase the much anticipated purple vinyl reissue of Ghost’s 1969 7-inch Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, featuring “Kiss the Go Goat” and the song that would land Ghost its first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 decades after its original release, “Mary on a Cross.”

“Metal Myths Presents: Ghost: Reverence and Resurrection” is on Wednesday February 1 from 4pm until late. At the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

For further information go to https://whiskyagogo.com/ calendar/

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva