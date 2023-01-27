Glu Announces New Album My Demons EP for Feb 2023 Release and Shares Steamy Title Track

Home News Gracie Chunes January 27th, 2023 - 10:00 AM

Queens of The Stone Age member and Mini Mansions frontman Michael Shuman is GLU. The Grammy nominated musician has announced his debut independent work under the name GLU, with his first EP MY DEMONS set to be released on Friday, February 24. Shuman released his second solo song today, featuring Sarah Barthel of Phantogram.

“MY DEMONS” explores childhood trauma and it’s lasting affects, paired with lo-to hip hops beats. “For me, ‘MY DEMONS’ was about being on my own terms; having my own momentum,” said Shuman. “This is something that is different because I do come from punk rock, but I’m doing this… so it’s not going to sound like your typical DJ or Hip-Hop producer. I want it to feel fresh, and that’s the most exciting thing for me.”

Self-produced and mastered by Dale Becker, MY DEMONS reflects on late nights, loneliness and the isolation of the pandemic. The EP takes influence from artists like Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Twenty One Pilots and Mac Miller. GLU’s ideology is based on honesty, creativity and the desire not just to exist, but to exist deeply. The EP has no major genre concentration, but rather melds them together, with lyrics that are introspective and engaging.

MY DEMONS track listing is as follows:

MY DEMONS ft. Sarah Barthel

COLD SWEAT

NIGHT SHIFT

MOONWALKIN’

FUCKED WITH MY DEMONS

Stream “MY DEMONS” here.