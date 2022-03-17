Lights Shares Colorful New Song And Video “In My Head” Featuring Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 10:34 PM

Lights has shared a new track alongside Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun titled “In My Head.” The song was accompanied by a video.

Starting off like an ’80s-style infomercial, the music video talks about the constant pressure that everyday life can put on people. The infomercial advertises a machine that temporarily takes the video’s characters out of their reality, and places them in fictional scenarios. Throughout the video, Lights travels through the wild-wild-west and a rock ‘n’ roll music video.

“Plug in, and get out of your head,” the commercial in the music video advertises.

The catchy pop song comments on the general bustle of the working class, and the fact that society rarely gets the opportunity to stop and enjoy the “drum in my head,” as Lights sings. The single is straight off Light’s upcoming album, PEP, which will be released April 1.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat