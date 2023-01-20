Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” Rises In Streams After The Last of Us Series Premiere

Home News Trisha Valdez January 20th, 2023 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The 1987 hit song Never Let Me Down Again by Depeche Mode is rising to the top again after the new show The Last of Us. Mode’s Song has increased in streams by over 200% overnight.

According to comicbook, “Never Let Me Down Again plays more than tripled in on-demand U.S. streams, according to music sales tracker Luminate (via Billboard). Streams increased by 220.5% overnight, rising from 26,000 on the day of the January 15th premiere to 83,000 on January 16th.”

With the rise of this song, Mode has decided to update the music video to his song. To watch the newly updated video stream below.

The co-creator Craig Mazin talks about the reason for choosing this song for this episode. He talks about how the song Never Let Me Down is about taking a ride with your best friend. And although Joel and Ellie can be dangerous, they are best friends (who don’t know it yet) talking a ride.

According to comicbook Mazin said, “Well, Ellie’s about to take a ride with her best friend, and Joel is a dangerous man. Joel’s about to take a ride with his best friend, he doesn’t know she’s his best friend yet. She’s a dangerous little girl.”

For more stories about the artist click here.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela