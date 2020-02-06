Phantogram Announces New Album Ceremony for March 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Pedestal”

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 10:48 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

Musical duo Phantogram have announced a new studio album titled Ceremony, which will be released via Republic Records on March 6th. The band have also debuted a new single titled “Pedestal.”

“Pedestal” is an electronic pop song, with esome elements of experimentation featuring a mix of vocal overlays, various synths, electronic drums and string sounds, with a vocal performance from Phantogram member Sarah Barthel. Barthel gives a passionate vocal performance during the song’s chorus, and sings about attempting to get a lover to open up to them.

“Ceremony is what Phantogram is to us,” Barthel stated in a press release. “Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to relate to anyone else’s,” she later added, “but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us.”

This latest album release was recorded around Los Angeles, California, with the band spending a week at Rancho de la Luna studio. A bulk of the album was recorded at Barthel’s new home studio however, dubbed “Harmonie West,” a likely reference Harmony Lodge in Upstate New York, where the duo recorded their first three studio albums: 2010’s Eyelid Movies, 2014’s Voices, and 2016’s Three.

The band debuted “Into Happiness” last year, which was their first music release since 2016’s Three. The band noted that the song “embodies the personal journey that both of us have taken since we released Three; it’s been a long path, coming out of the darkness and into the light.”

Ceremony

1. “Dear God”

2. “In A Spiral”

3. “Into Happiness”

4. “Pedestal”

5. “Love Me Now”

6. “Let Me Down”

7. “News Today”

8. “Mister Impossible”

9. “Glowing”

10. “Gaunt Kids”

11. “Ceremony”

