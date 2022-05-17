Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced to 17.5 Years for Supplying Fatal Drugs

Home News Megan Mandatta May 17th, 2022 - 1:14 PM

Stephen Walter received a sentence of over 17 years following his guilty plea to a “federal count of distribution of fentanyl, which carries a mandatory penalty of 20 years behind bars,” reports ABC 7. This reduced mandatory sentence comes from a plea agreement the parties entered, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Walter admits regret and apologizes for his actions during his remarks.

“I’m still taking responsibility for everything that happened,” Walter said. “I accept responsibility.” Walter continued noting he had “no idea” of Miller’s overdose.

Miller’s mother writes in a letter, “He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl. he wanted to live, was excited for the future.”

The first man arrested, James Pettit, was connected to supplying Miller with “fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax,” according to this MXDWN article.

The second man arrested was 36-year-old Ryan Reavis who was arrested for fraud charges in addition to drug and gun possession charges. Reavis was arrested in Arizona and police connected him to Mac Miller and his fatal overdose consisting of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine.

An overhaul of Reavis’ home found a prescription pad, prescription required pills, paraphernalia and marijuana. Police also uncovered several guns, a firearm suppressor and bullets. Reavis is currently being held on “a $50,000 cash-only bond and [was] transferred to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office,” reports MXDWN. Later, Reavis pleaded guilty to his charge of fentanyl distribution.

Police seem to be aiming at the line of distribution that resulted in the fake pills landing in Miller’s possession. They allegedly traveled from Walter to Reavis and finally to the third defendant.

The late Mac Miller’s latest album Circles, released posthumously, can be found here. The titular single is posted below.