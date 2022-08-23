Eric Avery Confirms That He Has Begun Writing Music With Jane’s Addiction Again

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2022 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Loudwire, over the weekend, original Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery confirmed that he has begun writing music with the band once again. The speculation began last week after the band posted a video on social media showcasing the members playing together in the studio.

“Today marks the end of our current sessions. Four promising new song ideas. Big thanks to you all for all the kind words of support. It leaves me feeling inspired. Honestly. It produces the best kind of pressure, your passion leaves me determined to do all I can for Jane’s Addiction,” Avery wrote in the caption of an Instagram post addressing the rumors of his return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Avery (@ericaveryinsta)

Avery’s time in the band has been scattered. He first departed the band in 1991 before returning in 2008 and leaving once more in 2010. Avery has since performed with Alanis Morissette, Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails. It is currently unclear if he will be joining the band on their upcoming co-headlining tour with Smashing Pumpkins but if he is that would make the trek even more exciting.

Jane’s Addiction will be touring with Smashing Pumpkins this fall starting off with a show in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on October 2. They will then play in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Illinois. They will close out the U.S. trek with a concert in Hollywood, California at the Hollywood Bowl on November 19.

Jane’s Addiction & Smashing Pumpkins Fall 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

10/2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/8 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/14 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

10/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/19 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/19 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat