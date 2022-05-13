Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron Test Positive For Covid-19, Josh Klinghoffer & Richard Stuverud Fill In During Oakland Show

Home News Mohammad Halim May 13th, 2022 - 3:52 PM

One would think that a sick band member would cut off a tour for good. However, the sensational rock band Pearl Jam found a Plan B when their worst nightmare appeared. Just recently, Pearl Band’s famous drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid 19. This wouldn’t seem like an issue, but Pearl Band had two concerts scheduled for Oakland Arena on May 12. This was Cameron’s first time being absent on a show since 24 years ago. But touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud took control of Cameron’s role.

Lead singer Eddie Vedder gave credit to Cameron. According to Spin, he told the crowd “even his superhero status could not prevent him from testing positive. Let’s let the shit hit the fan and hopefully it’s good shit!” The band opened up with Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Klinghoffer, as well as “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town,” “Why Go” and “Corduroy”. Afterwards, Stuverud took control of the rest of the concert with tracks from their eleventh studio album Gigaton: “Quick Escape” and “Superblood Wolfmoon.”

At the performance, Vedder shared a story on walking into a session with Stuverud as me writes lyrics for the song we later know as “Nothingman” from there third studio album Vitalogy. Stuverud was even seen singing the song. The band also played “Even Flow” as well as other favorites while Klinghoffer and Stuverud switched positions. A fan even came to take Cameron’s part as well for the song “Yellow Ledbetter.”

Check out our other story relating to Pearl Jam here!

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried