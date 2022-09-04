Perry Farrell Comments On Eric Avery’s Return To Jane’s Addiction & New Music

Jane’s Addiction leading vocalist Perry Farrell discloses that reuniting with founding bassist Eric Avery again has brought back their “rhythm”.

In an interview conducted by NME, long-running Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell disclosed an assortment of thoughts touring, recording and collaborating; but one detailed thought that caught the attention of so many was Farrell’s comments on linking back up with founding Jane’s Addiction member Eric Avery.

Farrell shared his continuous journey with NME in maintaining the fire that continues to light up Jane’s Addiction’s groundbreaking catalog, “I feel like making music, and I don’t want to wait around for anyone to tell me that I’m worth it so I’m just going to put it together […] I invited Eric to participate in songwriting, I went up to Johnny Depp’s place and laid down seven or eight songs […] Everybody contributed.

“Now I have these songs, I hang on to them and to me they’re valuable. I don’t need anyone to tell me what they’re worth. I can put them out at a pace, and it could be six months or eight months or wait a year. If I want to, I can drop one next week, but I wouldn’t. You want to have a grand carriage for your songs. But, I don’t have 50 other things that I have to drop. I can really dress the window myself, because it’s my own store.”

Farrell also spilled the beans on a surprise clip that was making rounds on Twitter earlier last month with him and Avery working in the studio with one another. Hints of separate collaborations between the pair were diffused but confirmation of Avery joining back onto Jane’s Addiction lineup was met with an ecstatic “yes” from Farrell.

As Farrell perfectly described the reunion with Eric Avery, “[He and I] recorded three songs, [and already] Jane’s rhythm section is back.”

Earlier this year, mxdwn reported that Farrell collaborated with The Smashing Pumpkins on the record “Jane Says”, which is said to be one of the highlight cuts to be performed per a pending touring concert series both The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction are holding this October. Further information on the venues have yet to surface.

(Photo Credit: Brett Padelford)