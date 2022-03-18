Petition Started To Remove Marilyn Manson’s “Heart-Shaped Glasses” Music Video From YouTube

Home News Mohammad Halim March 18th, 2022 - 12:11 PM

“Heart Shaped Glasses”, the single from Marylin Manson’s Eat me, Drink me is currently under petition to have the music video removed for alleged physical and sexual abuse.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, ex-fiancé of Manson, claimed to be sexually harassed in a simulated sex scene in the music video on January. Manson denies the claim, however, along with several other allegations since 2021 of abusing Wood and other women whom have spoken out. Manson then sued Wood for defamation just this month. Wood recently shared the online petition which has over 7,500 signatures, but the music video still remains on YouTube. The actress spoke up against the lawsuit, “I can’t obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I’m not scared.”

The petition is currently held in Change.org, as a YouTube spokesperson responded to the matter “We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines.”

Wood first addresses her accusation on her documentary Phoenix Rising which is now on HBO, “We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that.” Wood goes on later to state that she has never worked on a set more unprofessional in her whole acting career until this day.



Manson and Wood have started their relationship in early 2007. In 2010, they were engaged, but spilt up in 2011.

Howard King, the attorney for Manson, denies that any sexual actions were in the music video. According to Loudwire, King states that Manson “did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth. Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove because there were multiple witnesses.” Manson, however, has been absent since the beginning of the allegations.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela