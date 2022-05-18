Coheed And Cambria Share Energetic New Single “Comatose”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 18th, 2022 - 9:07 PM

The Nyack, New York based progressive rock outfit Coheed And Cambria have dropped a brand new single titled “Comatose.” The song comes off of Coheed and Cambria’s anticipated upcoming album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, set to arrive on June 24. The upcoming project is available for pre-order here.

“Comatose” sees the Nyack-based band embrace their pop-punk side with a thrilling and cheerful sound. Bright and energetic riffs permeate the track, laying a solid foundation for the powerful high vocals of frontman Claudio Sanchez. The song intends to describe someone folding to the pressure they are facing and leaving a stressful situation, singing in the chorus “I don’t want to feel, fuck it, keep me comatose.” A feeling of relief and freedom radiates throughout the whole song, especially as the band sings lines such as “go sing a song for all the lonely hearts. No more wasted years. You’re free to be as crazy as you want.”

Accompanying the new single is a gorgeous lyric video. Throughout the video, we see various clips showing what appears to be battles in space, featuring spaceships, massive lasers, planets, stars and explosions. Watch the stunning lyric video for Coheed and Cambria’s “Comatose” via YouTube below.

Vaxis II will be a continuation of Coheed and Cambria’s previous record, their 2018 Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures. The new project will follow up on previous album’s story relating to a couple running away from tyrannical forces. The band has suggested that the Vaxis series will have five different parts.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz