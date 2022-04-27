Coheed And Cambria Share Acoustic Rendition Of “The Liars Club”

Home News Roy Lott April 27th, 2022 - 10:47 PM

Coheed and Cambria have shared an acoustic version of their latest single “The Liars Club” Peeling back the layers on the anthemic track, Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez reimagines “The Liars Club” with sweeping acoustics as he suspends disbelief and immerses listeners into a new reality.“It’s fun for me to try and reimagine songs I’ve written… ‘The Liars Club’ felt like the perfect candidate for the treatment,” Claudio stated. Check it out below.

Matching the meaning of the song, the video shows the lengths these “liars” will go to avoid true reality. The video is a continuation of the five-part “Vaxis” arc, which is based on the graphic novel “A Window of the Waking Mind,” developed by Coheed and Cambria member Claudio Sanchez. At the beginning of the year, the band announced their much anticipated new album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The thirteen-track album includes “The Liars Club,” the previously released “Shoulders.” It is due on June 24 due to global vinyl delays.

The band will also commence on a North American tour beginning July 12 in Miami, Florida. The short tek will end at the Youtbe Theater in Los Anges, CA

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz