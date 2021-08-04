Deafheaven Shares Video for Glimmering New Song “In Blur”

Home News Alison Alber August 4th, 2021 - 1:59 PM

Metal band Deafheaven released their final single off their upcoming album Infinite Granite. The record is set to drop on August 20th via Sargent House. Today they shared their song “In Blur” along with the accompanying video. The song follows the two previously released songs, “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.”

The new song confirms the band’s drift from black metal to shoegaze. The band has always mixed these genres together, but the last few releases show a new direction from hard riffs to soft melodies and even more delicate vocals. Their previous album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, was released three years ago, in 2018, and already showed the band’s love for shoegaze.

To fully understand the beauty of “In Blur” and its video, it is essential to know a little bit of genre history. Like so many other alternative genres, shoegaze was brought into existence in the early 90s. While Grunge had Nirvana and Soundgarden, shoegaze was pioneered by My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive. The video for “In Blur” beautifully channels this exceptional ‘90s alternative aesthetic. From the filters, the hairstyles to the shot of frontman George Clarke, the footage serves as a nostalgic feeling. The song itself features elements that could be from the early start of The Smashing Pumpkins. If the audience and fans wouldn’t know that Deafheaven was known for its black metal sounds, they couldn’t tell from this song. The band is known for exploring every corner and angle of the music world to discover new sounds and delivering a new experience, so it’s not surprising that the band struck gold sometimes.

Deafheaven has recently announced a new tour in honor of their new album. The tour is set to start8 in October, and then they will take a short break and continue in spring 2022.