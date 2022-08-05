Billy Corgan and Porno for Pyros Cover Led Zeppelin’s “When the Levee Breaks” at Lollapalooza

Home News Lucy Yang August 5th, 2022 - 6:51 PM

The talk of the day goes to Smashing Pumpkin’s main man Billy Corgan joining Porno for Pyros in leading a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “When the “When the Levee Breaks.” Performing in the hot and exciting Chicago music festival of Lollapalooza, both Corgan and Farrell have been hard at work on stage to bring out the best sets.

Take a look at the live recorded by the audience on twitter:

Billy Corgan joins Porno for Pyros .. covering Led Zeppelin.. @lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/SABqVvYlSm — Andrew Coffey ☕️ (@coffeygrinds) August 1, 2022

According to Spin, Porno for Pyros was a much later announced inclusion in the Lollapalooza lineup party. Due to COVID, there has been multiple groups and people dropping out. Making this performance and festival all the more memorable to everyone participating. Despite the setbacks that the pandemic has created for people, music lovers will ultimately surpass all in order to celebrate and appreciate our passions for some great tunes! This set is featuring the original bassist Martyn LeNoble, making his reappearance after a hiatus over twenty five years! (Spin) Moreover, further reunions also occurred between Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins. These two members of Porno for Pyros have not interacted ever since their 1997 breakup. (Revolver)

For further concert footage, check this other perspective out:

Fear not for those fans who did not attend Lollapalooza this year, both Farrell and Corgan is set to perform jointly later this year for a Smashing Pumpkins/Jane’s addiction tour. Kicking off on October 2nd in Dallas at the American Airlines Arena. (Spin)

For ALL intel on Smashing Pumpkins, Porno for Pyros and Billy Corgan check out mxdwn’s previous articles!

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried