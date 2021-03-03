David Crosby Sells His Entire Catalog Including Solo Work and with The Byrds, Crosby & Nash, Crosby, Still & Nash and CSNY to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2021 - 11:36 AM

David Crosby of the iconic group Crosby, Stills & Nash has sold his entire music catalog to Iconic Artists Group, a new venture founded by music executive Irving Azoff. This includes Crosby’s recorded music and publishing rights to his entire solo work, his work with the Byrds, Crosby & Nash, Crosby Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

This sale comes a few months after Crosby said he was forced to sell his entire catalog due to his financial issues. Crosby explained that he is currently unable to work and tour and has long criticized the streaming industry for not paying enough royalties to artists. “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with,” Nash said in a press release sent to Pitchfork.

This sale also comes at a time when many prominent musicians such as Bob Dylan have sold off their catalogue. Dylan’s catalog sale was one of the most noteworthy, with many reporting that the sale was valued at over $300 million. Crosby’s Crosby, Nash, Stills & Young bandmate Neil Young sold half of the rights to his catalog to Hipgnosis, who also purchased the rights to the catalogs of music executive and producer Jimmy Iovine and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

“I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles,” Azoff wrote in a statement to Pitchfork. “This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists and I’m honored he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy.”