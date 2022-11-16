Graham Nash Announces New Studio Album Now for Spring 2023 Release, Confirms 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh November 16th, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash will be returning to the stage for a series of performances this Spring across the United States. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of his first single with the Hollies, Nash will hit the road and play songs from his prolific catalog that includes landmark hits from the British invasion as well his contributions from one of the greatest supergroups of all time, Crosby, Stills & Nash (and its rotating lineup).

The 2023 trek will consist of residencies in New York, Chicago, Alexandria and Annapolis. Over the summer, he will see to unfinished business and play a series of shows on the West Coast that were previously cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Nash is set to release his first studio album since 2016’s This Path Tonight. Aside from the highly anticipated tour, Spring 2023 will host Nash’s seventh solo record, Now.

SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR

April 15—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 16—Ram’s Head On Stage—Annapolis, MD

April 18—The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 19— The Birchmere—Alexandria, VA

April 22—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall—Pittsburgh, PA

April 23—The Palladium—Carmel, IN

April 25—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 26—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

April 28—Old Town School of Folk Music—Chicago, IL

May 8—Asbury Hall—Buffalo, NY

May 10—Bethel Woods Event Gallery—Bethel Woods, NY

May 14—City Winery—New York, NY

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

Additional dates to follow.

WEST COAST TOUR

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT