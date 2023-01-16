In Flames Share Shredding New Single and Video for “Meet Your Maker”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Swedish metal band In Flames will be releasing their 14 studio album Foregone on February 10 and today the band have shared their song and music video to “Meet Your Maker.”

According to the press release the angry tune is about the lingering insanity of the post pandemic, “‘Meet Your Maker’ is a pulsating track with hypnotizing power and furious anger. Like a raw nerve exposed, the song speaks of the desperation and frustration brought on by the chaotic dystopia of post-pandemic society.?”

Also lead singer Anders Fridén mentions in a statement what the band‘s focal point was while recording “Meet Your Marker.”

“When we started to write for Foregone, ‘Meet Your Maker’ became the song that set the tone in terms of what we were aiming for sonically as well as thematically. You’ll see it’s everything you’ve come to expect from In Flames and some. Enjoy and see you on the road in 2023!”

With 13 studio albums under the band’s resume, countless successful tours around the globe, playing with the likes of Black Sabbath, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Judas Priest and Slayer, with millions of records sold and a massive fanbase worldwide, In Flames have shown to be an unstoppable force. From the band’s 1994 debut Lunar Strain, In Flames‘s intricate twin guitar attack, melodic vocals and superb arrangements have given them a signature sound that has developed over the years.

Forgone Tracklist: