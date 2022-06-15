In Flames Share Brutal New Song And Video “State Of Slow Decay”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 15th, 2022 - 9:12 PM

The Swedish heavy metal outfit In Flames has shared a brand new song “State of Slow Decay,” along with an accompanying music video. The new track comes alongside an announcement that the band has decided to re-sign with their record label, Nuclear Blast Records.

In Flames’ frontman, Anders Friden, has explained that the band’s decision to re-sign with Nuclear Blast has massively inspired the band to make more music: “We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present, and the future.”

The band’s latest offering is a powerful display of the band’s continuing ability to write intense and crushing material. The first minute of “State of Slow Decay” bombards the listener with a flurry of different speedy riffs, slowing down toward the midpoint to offer a beautiful but heavy chorus featuring the clean singing of Anders Friden. Friden has noted that In Flames intend for this new track to be more than just a simple song, stating “‘State of Slow Decay’ includes everything that In Flames are known for. But it’s more than just a song, it’s a fucking statement. I couldn’t be happier to release this as a taste of what’s to come.”

Listen to “State of Slow Decay” via YouTube below.

In Flames have recently performed as a supporting act on the recent co-headlining tour of Megadeth and Lamb of God. The band’s frontman Anders Frieden has previously debuted a solo project titled If Anything, Suspicious.