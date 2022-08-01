In Flames Shares Dark New Song & Lyric Video “The Great Deceiver”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2022 - 6:47 PM

Swedish heavy metal band In Flames has unleashed their newest single “The Great Deceiver.” The track is accompanied by a dark new lyric video.

“‘The Great Deceiver’ was born out of frustration — basically a reaction to false flags. But since then, it has grown to represent several meanings,” The band shared in a press release, “There’s a line that says ‘Bend the truth to fit your opinion,’ and we feel that speaks a lot to the narrative happening online, between people, and nations, etc., today. We are more apart now than ever before yet it’s easier to communicate than in any other time in history.”

The lyrics call back to the band’s comments, they are pessimistic and sardonic. They paint a picture of a world that is being destroyed. The vocals are impassioned, powerful and filled with rage. The instrumentals are heavy and brooding complementing Anders Fridén’s lead vocals.

The band is set to tour North America this fall with their first show slated for September 6 in Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live. They will then visit New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland before making three stops in Canada. The group will return to the U.S. performing in Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Their closing show is set for October 16 in Atlanta, Georgia at Hard Rock Live. Support includes Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended and Meshuggah.

In Flames Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/6 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live

9/7 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

9/8 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/9 — Alston, VA — Blue Ridge Festival**

9/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

9/12 — Quebec, QC — Theatre Capitole

9/13 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre

9/14 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

9/15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere’s Entertainment Center

9/16 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/17 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

9/19 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/20 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

9/22 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/23 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life**

9/25 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest**

9/27 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s

9/28 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

9/29 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion

9/30 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

10/2 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium*

10/4 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield Theatre*

10/8 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

10/9 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium*

10/10 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee*

10/12 — Dallas, TX — The Factory Deep Ellum

10/13 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live*

10/15 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live*

10/16 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle*

*With Meshuggah

**Festival Date