In Flames Unveils New Video For “Foregone Pt 2”

Swedish heavy metal band In Flames has unveiled a new music video for “Foregone Pt.2,” released as a preview of the band’s fourteenth studio album, Foregone, set to be released early next year on February 10, 2023, via Nuclear Blast (Blabbermouth). According to In Flames frontman Anders Fridén, these Swedish/American metallers aimed to extend upon the original “Foregone” by tapping into the musical and lyrical styles of their previous discography; Fridén states that “While revisiting songs in our catalog like “Moonshield” and “Gyroscope,” I felt we hadn’t done that style for a while. We wanted to honor those types of songs that incorporate the Swedish folk vibe but bring it to the current era of In Flames. Musically and lyrically, it is a continuation of “Foregone.” Fridén went on to say that “it’s crazy that after everything, we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we’ve found a great balance between the past, the present, and the future with Foregone. This is a new era of In Flames!”

The official music video for In Flames’ newest single depicts a young man’s eerie descent into cultish insanity and madness after stealing a battered VHS tape from a run-down video store, despite the cashier’s adamant protests, that shows the man’s every move throughout the entire night, from the minute before he entered the store to the second he watched the tape. At the end of the video, the man gives in to his stalker as he is possessed by the cultish figure and transported inside the television. As one of the first bands to utilize AI to create visuals, In Flames, with the help of the creative designer and director of the clip Oleg Rooz, leads the music industry through innovation alone. Fridén, in explaining the inspiration for the video, reflects that “I thought that everything we’ve been through these past few years would be w reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side. Unfortunately, I feel that we’ve woken up in a world that’s more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…”

Check out the visualizer for “Foregone Pt.2″ below.

Upon the initial announcement of their new album Foregone, In Flames shared a “spine-tingling” new track “Foregone Pt. 1,” the precursor to “Foregone Pt. 2.

In Flames has also shared a lyric video for their dark new song “The Great Deceiver.“