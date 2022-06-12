Kid Cudi Shares Fresh New Track “Do What I Want”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 12th, 2022 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Rapper Kid Cudi has returned with a new single, titled “Do What I Want.” The Grammy Award-winning artist and producer is releasing the new single from his future Netflix TV series, Entergalactic, in which he stars in. Directed by Fletcher Moules and executive produced by Cudi and Kenya Barris, the Netflix project is an adult animated music TV series that features actors Jaden Smith and Timothée Chalamet, singer Ty Dolla Sign, and actresses Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier and Vanessa Hudgens.

After releasing “Stars In The Sky” for the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film and featuring on rapper Nigo’s “Want it Bad”, Cudi appears to be focused on his projects now. Cudi’s Netflix project comes from his upcoming eighth album with the same name. In December, during his Rolling Loud set, he teased the Entergalactic album, along with mentioning his Netflix series. Both are set to be released this Fall. Fans are anticipating another great album after his 2020 album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen smashed the Billboard Top 200 chart. Landing at number 2, the album became his fifth Top 10 debut on the chart, and his single “Tequila Shots” is now certified platinum.

Opening the song with Stephen A. Smith’s hilarious “Stay off the weed!” quote, Cudi raps, “Feel like writin’ a movie, yeah, that sh*t would be groovy/ Anything that I want, anything that will move me/ Next step, I’m on my shit and I’m livin’ with love/ And I’m crushin’ all praises to my angels above.” It’s definitely a song made for having a good time and simply being in the moment. Take a listen to the track below.

