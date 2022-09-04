Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Reveals He Has Scored Two Films To Be Premiered At Venice Film Festival

It’s official, Trent Reznor of beloved metal pact Nine Inch Nails is signing in another core skill to his already immaculate repertoire: soundtrack composer for two movies.

You’ve read it right; Nine Inch Nails leading man Trent Reznor has signed on to not one but two different motion pictures as a chief composer for the respective films’ soundtrack collections, aided with the company of late 2010s NIN lineup member Atticus Ross. The pair are due to soundtrack the score to pending drama flick Empire of Light and the anticipated horror film Bones and All.

Both films are due to hit the big screen towards the close of 2022, while initial screenings take place during the early fall season per the Venice Film Festival.

Additionally, the two are no stranger to one another when it comes to collaboration; aside from working together as Nine Inch Nails counterparts, the duo previously served as respective composers and separate vocal features per drummer Antonio Sanchez’s single “I Think We’re Past That Now” (2022), as revealed by mxdwn.

According to LouderSound.com, Reznor was confirmed to be on assignment as some form of challenge, as formulated by Bones and All director Luca Guadagnino. The challenge at hand was for Reznor and Ross to find “find the sound of a road trip [and] the American landscape”.

Near its completion, other guest acts due to join the pair in soundtrack recording will be none other than iconic glam rock band KISS. The legendary rock n’ rollers are due to join Reznor on an unnamed cut per the Bones and All soundtrack collection.

The exciting news comes weeks following A.V. Club’s account of The Nightmare before Christmas voice actor Danny Elfman disclosing his thoughts on working with Trent Reznor for updated renditions to his solo works, among them including “Native Intelligence” (2021).

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)