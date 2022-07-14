Maggie Rogers Unveils Lovelorn New Song “Horses”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 7:26 PM

According to Consequence, American singer-songwriter and record producer Maggie Rogers has debuted her newest single “Horses.” The song marks the third release from her upcoming album Surrender which is scheduled to arrive on July 29. Rogers also promised that an accompanying music video will be released tomorrow (July 15). Watch an excerpt of the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers)

The song is slow burning with Roger’s signature measured crooning layered delicately over the mellow guitar and drums. The lyrics speak of a lovelorn, heartbroken stage of life in which you long for a deep emotional connection that is just out of reach. The song is delightfully melodious and creates a sense of longing that is both relatable and compelling, especially when demonstrated through Rogers’ vocal abilities.

Speaking about the song’s production, Rogers offered, “Started out the day with ‘That’s Where I Am,’ came back after lunch and wrote, ‘I’ve Got a Friend.’ Came back after dinner and wrote ‘Horses.” And ‘Horses’ is a one take vocal… And so is ‘I’ve Got a Friend,’ but ‘Horses’ specifically, I was so… I started writing the song and I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do it.’ And Tom [Hull, producer Kid Harpoon] was like, ‘Finish it.’”

Rogers previously shared “Want Want” and “That’s Where I Am” featuring David Byrne and Hamilton Leithauser from the forthcoming record. Check out the lyrics to “Horses” down below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer