Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Randy Newman’s “I Love LA” With All-star Guests for the Last Night of Hanukkah Sessions

Karan Singh December 29th, 2022 - 12:04 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Dave Grohl, aside from being a wholesome guy who generally gets along with everyone in his domain, also takes full advantage of his privilege of being able to bring creatives together for the love of music. Along with frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin, the two have made an annual tradition out of it and branded it the Hanukkah Sessions.

For the final night of its 2022 installment, which took place on Christmas Day, the duo played a cover of Randy Newman‘s “I Love LA.” This being the eighth night of the series, Grohl and Newman summoned all the other artists they had worked with on previous nights to join them for the performance. Check it out below:

Though Grohl took on the lead vocals, musicians who had graced the stage on the first seven nights began trickling in and backing him up on the mic. This knockout roster consisted of Inara George, Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Beck, P!nk, Jack Black and Kyle Gass (Tenacious D).

The above set sparked participation from the crowd considering it took place in the city the song was about, with audience members chiming in on the “we love it” portion of the chorus. This was also the first time the Hanukkah Sessions took place in front of a live crowd; the first two versions were put conceived in Kurstin’s home studio.

The video is captioned with the following message from Grohl and Kurstin: “Merry Christmukkah! Our nondenominational gift to you on this convergence of holiday cheer for the Jews and the goyim is Randy Newman’s classic ‘I Love L.A.’ — sung by Dave Grohl!”

