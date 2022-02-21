Dr. Dre And Eminem Albums Are Back In The Billboard Charts After Super Bowl Performance

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Both Eminem and Dr. Dre have found themselves back in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 following their performances at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show. While Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits has gone from No. 126 to No. eight, while Dr. Dre’s 2001 has gone from No. 108 to No. nine.

Featuring hits like “Stan,” “My Name Is,” and “Lose Yourself,” the Detroit rapper’s 2005 project earned almost 31,000 album-equivalent units this week after the Super Bowl. In his Super Bowl performance, Eminem performed Curtain Call‘s “Lose Yourself,” and subsequently took a knee in protest of racial injustice. This is the first time Eminem’s album has been in the top 10 since March 2006.

Dr. Dre’s second solo album found itself at No. nine of the Billboard charts after having performed hits “The Next Episode” and “Forgot About Dre” at the Super Bowl with the help of Snoop Dogg and Eminem, before closing down the show with “Still D.R.E.” 2001 accumulated 30,500 album-equivalent units in the week since the Super Bowl, and hasn’t been in the top 10 since May 2000 – six months after the album’s launch in November 1999.

Alongside Eminem and Dr. Dre, fellow Super Bowl performer Kendrick Lamar is also enjoying a sales spike, with good kid, m.A.A.d city having jumped from No. 36 to No. 21 on the Billboard 200. Mary J. Blige’s newly-released album, Good Morning Gorgeous, has also debuted at No. 14 this week.