Dr. Dre Reveals Doctors Thought He Would Pass After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Home News Finneas Gregory August 20th, 2022 - 11:50 AM

Legendary Grammy award-winning rapper Dr. Dre recently discussed his experiences in the hospital following an aneurism the artist suffered in January of 2021. According to an article from Consequence, Dr. Dre spoke about this topic during an episode of Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast.

Dr. Dre recounted his near-death experience in the hospital, stating: “I’m at Cedars Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” Dr. Dre continued: “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.”

Dr. Dre also commented on some of the medical treatment he received during his stay in the hospital, stating: “I’m in the ICU for two weeks,” Dr. Dre continued: “Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests. Basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that shit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diverse Mentality (@diversementality)

Also during the podcast, Dr. Dre discussed how he was unsure if he wanted to be part of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and how artists Nas and JAY-Z reassured him, stating: “We were on the phone for like 10 minutes and he talked me into doing it,” Dr. Dre continued: “Nas and JAY-Z were big reasons why I decided to do the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diverse Mentality (@diversementality)

Overall, fans of Dr. Dre are thrilled that the legendary rapper was able to overcome these frightening health problems, and are likely anxiously awaiting his next project.