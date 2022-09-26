Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show; Dr. Dre Gives Advice

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 1:51 PM

Singer Rihanna will be the headliner in the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and last year’s headliner Dr. Dre has given wise words of wisdom for Rihanna. Dre did an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 yesterday when it was announced Rihanna will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Apple Music is the new official sponsor of the annual event.

"Oh, my god, Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do it, and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do." said Dre, who took the Super Bowl stage last year.

Also the well known record producer and rapper shared knowledgable advice for the singer.

“Put the right people around you, and have fun.” That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.” said Dre