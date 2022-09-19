Two Minutes to Late Night Cancel Teased Halloween Event Due to a Canceled Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 10:11 AM

photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Heavy metal talk show host Two Minutes To Late has announced on Twitter he has canceled his event Halloween thing at St. Vitus. The talk show how was busily planning the event when he cancelled the upcoming tour earlier this year.

Hey folks, mega bummed to announce that we must call off our semi teased Halloween thing at St. Vitus. We were setting this up around a tour that got canceled and so unfortunately we have to cancel as well. We PROMISE we’ll see ya’ll in 2023. pic.twitter.com/poYI8w8zkn — Two Minutes To Late Night (@2M2LN) September 18, 2022

Two Minutes To Late is very much alive but fans will just have to wait and see what the talk show host will do next.