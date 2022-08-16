Alexisonfire Shares Cinematic New Music Video For “Mistaken Information”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 1:51 PM

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire has shared the music video for their track “Mistaken Information.” The song is from their latest album Otherness which was released earlier this year on June 24, marking their first album in 13 years.

The video was directed by Nedda Afsari and Muted Windows’ creative team who had also worked on the album cover art. The video, like the song, is artfully hypnotic with a dark, melancholy tone meticulously braided throughout. It is abstract and full of symbolism, mesmerizing viewers and listeners alike as the lyricism comes to life against the backdrop of brooding instrumentation.

The band is currently scheduled to return to the U.S. with their next show slotted for September 14 in Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues. They will play in Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois and Birmingham, Alabama before closing off their trek with 5 consecutive shows in California. One of their last performances of the year will be their appearance at Aftershock music festival in Sacramento on October 6. The band are also included on the 2022 lineup for Riot Fest and Furnace Fest alongside New Found Glory, Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance and more. They will officially close the tour with a show in Anaheim at the House of Blues on October 9 with support from Fall of Troy.

Alexisonfire Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/14 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues@

9/15 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore@

9/17 —Chicago, IL — Riot Fest*

9/17 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest After show At Bottom Lounge&

9/23 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest*

10/4 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium@

10/5 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield Theatre@

10/6—Sacramento, CA — Aftershock*

10/8 — San Diego, CA — SOMA#

10/9 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues#

* Festival Date

@ With Elliott

# With Fall of Troy

& With War on Women

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi