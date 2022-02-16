Two Minutes To Late Night Announce Splitsville Livestream Featuring Touché Amoré & Circa Survive

Home News Roy Lott February 16th, 2022 - 9:25 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Two Minutes to Late Night have announced their latest episode of Splitville that will feature Touché Amoré and Circa Survive. The live stream will feature Circa Survive covering a Touché Amoré song, and Touché Amoré covering a Circa Survive song. It will also have exclusive crossover merch for both bands that fans can only buy during the 24-hour stream. It will premiere on March 9 at 8 pm EST on Bandcamp Live. Fans can purchase tickets to the event for $5 via Bandcamp. Noted as the fourth episode, it follows the band’s Nothing and Integrity covering each other’s songs.

Join us 3/9/22 at 5pm PST/8pm EST for a Two Minutes to Late Night Splitsville livestream where TA will be covering a… Posted by Touche Amore on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Cave In and Every Time I Die were the first to do it when the series debuted last January. Every Time I Die had performed Cave In’s “Youth Overrided,” while Cave In played Every Time I Die’s “Moor.” The late-night talk show recently had members of Thunder, Kvelertak, Red Fang and Against Me! to join their quarantine covers series. The group covered the Rolling Stones’ “Rocks Off.” Two Minutes To Late Night has also been sharing their covers as limited-edition compilation’s that are released on each Bandcamp Fee-Free Friday.

Last July, Touché Amoré’ was on the series and covered the Pixies classic “Where is my Mind?”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat