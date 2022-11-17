Disabled Paramore Fan Discusses Experience Singing “Misery Business” Onstage With Band

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 4:48 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore have brought “Misery Business” to their set list on tour and recently the band made a fans year by bringing her up on the stage during a performance at The Tabernacle in Atlanta. 23-year-old actress and artist Macayla Smith is a person with a disability who joined Paramore on stage.

THIS IS THEM GETTING MY DISABLED SELF ON STAGE!!!! OH MY GOD!?!??!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/AFYAmrgx5h — Macayla 🥀🐀 (@NeonCrutches) November 16, 2022

Smith is a huge Paramore fan and judging by the video, Smith became excited and started screaming when being called to the stage and a little later on Smith called the moment “the best night of my entire life.” The moment was a surprise one as well because Smith mentioned if she knew she would be joining Paramore on stage she would have been more prepared to express her love toward lead singer Hayley Williams and the rest of the band.

Although Smith wasn’t prepared to join her favorite band on stage, she went on Instagram and shared her love with the rest of the Paramore community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macayla Smith (@dreamwithoutreason)

“The band that has been with me through everything?!?! I never thought that I would actually get chosen for Misery Business. If I knew this was gonna happen, I would have written them a letter to give to them. The letter would have said something along the lines of Thank you for sharing your art and your heart with the world. I know that you are not perfect (i.e. Idle Worship lol). In truth, it is your willingness to be open about your imperfections and vulnerabilies that makes us fans feel seen. That is what is so special about Paramore.” said Smith