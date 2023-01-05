Lzzy Hale & Daughtry Share Charged Cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 6:00 PM

According to consequence.net rock band Daughtry and musician Lzzy Hale have teamed up to cover Journey’s hit song “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” The cover comes nearly 40 years when the song was dropped as a single to support Journey’s Frontiers LP, which features vocals by the band’s then lead singer Steve Perry.

Based from the video both Daughtry and Hale give a passionate duet that is filled with a heavier musical noise but the instrumentation does show how the iconic music can sound just as good with heavier vocals and guitar playing. The chemistry between Daughtry and Hale is wonderful due to how both singers express their love for Journey’s music through their powerful vocal performance.

With so much joy about the tune Daughtry made the following statement on Facebook.

“40 years ago today Journey released this song as a single from their album ‘Frontiers.’ It is truly an honor to share this rendition with you. We hope you dig it!!!”

Hale added, “Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years. What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY! This song is not only part of the ‘Stranger Things’ soundtrack, but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as I can remember! I’m so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!”

The cover of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” is the first tune from Daughtry since 2021’s Dearly Beloved. As for Hale, she has released one of the strongest hard rock albums of last year with Halestorm’s Back from the Dead.