Calvin Harris Announces First-Ever “Immersive” Virtual Concert On TikTok Live

Roy Lott January 4th, 2023 - 7:47 PM

Calvin Harris has announced his first-ever virtual concert that will take place on TikTok live. The immersive experience will happen next Friday, January 13 at 8pm GMT, and will be broadcast on Harris’ official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO. “I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can’t wait for fans to experience my first ever virtual concert,” Harris said in a press release. The Grammy-winning DJ will be seen as a virtual avatar and “will take fans on a musical journey through Calvin’s virtual universe, featuring audio reactive visuals in a nature-inspired luminous world.”

Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok Paul Hourican also commented on the exciting collaboration. “Calvin is a globally acclaimed DJ and performer, responsible for some of the biggest electronic hits and headlining massive international festivals. We’ve loved working with Calvin, Mark and the whole team as well as Wave and PICO to create this experience, which is going to be a special moment for the global TikTok community.” Check out Harris’ avatar below.

Harris last released the sequel to his groovy album Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1. Vol. 2 includes the singles “New To You” featuring Tinashe and Normani, “Stay With Me” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell and “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi