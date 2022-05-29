Calvin Harris, Young Thug & Dua Lipa Debut New Single “Potion”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 29th, 2022 - 6:17 PM

Stereogum reports that the renowned songwriter and DJ Calvin Harris has teamed up with Dua Lipa and Young Thug to release a new single titled “Potion.” The track was released alongside a new music video. “Potion” was released in promotion of Calvin Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, a followup to his 2017 project Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

The track is kicked off with a short guitar-riff that leads into Dua Lipa’s first verse, where we hear Calvin Harris make full use of smooth bass lines, hypnotic synths and funk-style guitar riffs. A sensual party style track, the chorus hears Dua Lipa sing “Late night conversations, Electric emotions, Sprinkled with a little bit of sex, And it’s a potion.” Stylistically, “Potion” does not seem to deviate much from the style and formula first laid out in Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, but remains a convincing display of Harris’ continued ability to make smooth, groovy funk influenced tracks.

In the video for the track, we see Dua Lipa and Young Thug deliver their verses along with a group of dancers, shown in a variety of sets, including in upside down cars, over lily pads on a pond, and on a stages performing. The aesthetic of the video is driven by its usage of purple, blue and orange lighting and filters, as well as its usage of trippy visual effects that highlight the dancing of Lipa and her backup dancers. Calvin Harris, while not present for most of the video, makes a brief appearance in the end standing with Dua Lipa. Watch the music video for “Potion” below.

Calvin Harris has recently been announced as a headliner at the upcoming Glastonbury Festival.

