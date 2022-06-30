Calvin Harris Announces Major Artists Including Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Snoop Dogg and More for New Album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 for August 2022 Release

Home News Karan Singh June 30th, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris has bagged a deep roster of features for his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Harris posted on social media revealing that Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams have all contributed to the project due on August 5. Spin has reported that the album will also include the previously released single “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

The sequel to the original Funk Wav Bounces released in 2017 will also feature Jorja Smith, 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Lil Durk, Normani, Offset, Chloe Bailey, Stefflon Don, 6lack, Swae Lee and Coi LeRay, among others.

Several of the artists mentioned above appeared on the 2017 album, including Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Offset and Young Thug. It debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and carried a number of hit singles such as “Slide” with Frank Ocean and “Feels” featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi