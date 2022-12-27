Bullet For My Valentine Releases Dark New Video For “No More Tears To Cry”

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2022 - 9:25 PM

Bullet For My Valentine has released the official music video for their song “No More Tears To Cry”, from the deluxe version of their latest, self-titled album. The visual sees a man dealing facing his inner demons. Check it out below.



“No More Tears To Cry” was released earlier this year. “The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles,” the band stated about the song. “Musically the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar…” The track follows the previously released single “Stitches“, a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive and “Omen.” The original album was released last November with the deluxe released in August. Both editions also include the tracks “Shatter,” “Parasite” and “Rainbow Veins.”

The band’s frontman Matt Tuck spoke to “Whiplash”, the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about the band’s decision to pursue a more technical, aggressive direction on its self-titled album. “And it was more an emotive, personal kind of album. And this time around, it became clear, after we kind of found those couple of key tracks, that this album was very different — it was very technical; it was very in your face; it was very aggressive. And we just loved that they had that contrast, and it just had its own identity and had its own moment in time in the band’s catalog now.”

The self-titled album is their seventh full-length effort, following 2018’s Gravity.