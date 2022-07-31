Bullet For My Valentine Shares Dark New Single “No More Tears To Cry”

Bullet For My Valentine releases a new single, “No More Tears To Cry.” This comes days before their release of the deluxe version of their self-titled album Bullet For My Vallentine, which is set to release on August 5th. In an interview with the band about the new single: “We’re super happy to announce our new single ‘No More Tears to Cry’ is out,” the band says. “The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically, the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar…” Which will be included in the deluxe version of the album. This comes nearly a year after the release of their self-titled album.
The full lyrics:
I think it’s time to recognise the demons in my head
They’re killing me internally, I know they want me dead
Let’s take the time to analyse and get this off my chest
By digging up the skeletons to finally confess
Wait! Am I losing it?
There’s an itch under my skin
Is this paying another sin?
Wait! Am I losing it?
Will this rope around my neck make it easy to forget?
I got no more tears to cry
(Under this selfishness)
No more strength to fight
There’s nothing inside of me
So nothing seems to ease my mind, no matter what I try
An endless vicious circle on a loop that won’t rewind
I’m outta luck, outta time, ’cause this is just all in vain
I’ve had enough of giving up, I’m feeling so afraid
Wait! Am I losing it?
With no hope, there’s nothing left
And you’re not afraid of death
Wait! Am I losing it?
When you can’t rely on faith
Got this cycle of self-hate
I got no more tears to cry
(Under this selfishness)
No more strength to fight
There’s nothing inside
I got no more tears to cry
(Under this selfishness)
No more strength to fight
There’s nothing inside
I got into pieces, pushed over the edge
Feeling so worthless, God, when will this end?
Every minute a battle, an hour a war
Feeling so helpless, God, when will it end?
Nobody’s listening, does nobody care?
I got no more tears to cry
(Under this selfishness)
No more strength to fight
There’s nothing inside
I got no more tears to cry
(Under this selfishness)
No more strength to fight
There’s nothing inside
There’s nothing inside
Photo Credit: Mark Watson