Bullet For My Valentine Shares Dark New Single “No More Tears To Cry”

Sam July 31st, 2022 - 7:46 PM

Bullet For My Valentine releases a new single, “No More Tears To Cry.” This comes days before their release of the deluxe version of their self-titled album Bullet For My Vallentine, which is set to release on August 5th. In an interview with the band about the new single: “We’re super happy to announce our new single ‘No More Tears to Cry’ is out,” the band says. “The song is a dark but colorful story about dealing with mental health struggles. Musically, the track is very different from the other tracks on the album and has a lot of surprises on there, including slide guitar…” Which will be included in the deluxe version of the album. This comes nearly a year after the release of their self-titled album.

The full lyrics:

I think it’s time to recognise the demons in my head

They’re killing me internally, I know they want me dead

Let’s take the time to analyse and get this off my chest

By digging up the skeletons to finally confess

Wait! Am I losing it?

There’s an itch under my skin

Is this paying another sin?

Wait! Am I losing it?

Will this rope around my neck make it easy to forget?

I got no more tears to cry

(Under this selfishness)

No more strength to fight

There’s nothing inside of me

So nothing seems to ease my mind, no matter what I try

An endless vicious circle on a loop that won’t rewind

I’m outta luck, outta time, ’cause this is just all in vain

I’ve had enough of giving up, I’m feeling so afraid

Wait! Am I losing it?

With no hope, there’s nothing left

And you’re not afraid of death

Wait! Am I losing it?

When you can’t rely on faith

Got this cycle of self-hate

I got no more tears to cry

(Under this selfishness)

No more strength to fight

There’s nothing inside

I got no more tears to cry

(Under this selfishness)

No more strength to fight

There’s nothing inside

I got into pieces, pushed over the edge

Feeling so worthless, God, when will this end?

Every minute a battle, an hour a war

Feeling so helpless, God, when will it end?

Nobody’s listening, does nobody care?

I got no more tears to cry

(Under this selfishness)

No more strength to fight

There’s nothing inside

I got no more tears to cry

(Under this selfishness)

No more strength to fight

There’s nothing inside

There’s nothing inside

Photo Credit: Mark Watson