Lady Gaga Reveals She Thought She “Would Never Be On Stage Again” After Coping With Health Issues Over The Years

According to NME, American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga has recently opened up about her health struggles and how it has affected her ability to tour. In a tweet, she explained that there was a time when she thought she might never return to the stage again.

“There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare. I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful,” the singer explained in a Tweet posted on July 15.

The musician and actress has struggled with depression and anxiety over the years. Back in 2017, she announced that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic pain. One million dollars from her current tour will be donated to youth mental health organizations via Born This Way Foundation.

The trek will see Lady Gaga tour internationally with shows in Sweden, France, the Netherlands, the UK and even Japan. The North American leg will kick off on August 6 with a concert in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Rogers Centre. She will then travel through Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, California and Texas before ending the trek with a show in Miami, Florida on September 17.

Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica Ball’ Summer 2022 Tour Dates

7/21- Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

7/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/6 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

8/11 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

8/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

8/28 – Hersey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

9/3 – Tokyo, JP @ Belluna Dome

9/4 – Tokyo, JP @ Belluna Dome

9/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

9/13 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

9/17 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium