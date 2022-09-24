John Mayer Announces Dead & Company’s Final Tour For 2023

John Mayer has the public roaring after announcing that a final tour will be underway for him and his band Dead & Company.

Yesterday, Mayer took to Instagram to disclose his thoughts on the forthcoming touring preparation; the singer wrote, “As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour.

Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Back in April, the band were unaware that they were due for a final tour after Rolling Stone reported an article with claims of the group restricting touring after 2022.

Bandmate Bobby Weir famously disclosed to Twitter that it was “news to [him]” that touring post-2022 had halted, in accordance to a write-up by MXDWN.

Now, as of recently, the band are on for more adventures this coming summer per 2023 with further information to be unveiled in due time. It remains unclear as of yet if Dead & Company will be touring the same style as they did in their more recent set with a nationwide tour beginning from west coast to finishing in the east coast.

More details on the venue are potentially to be disclosed by way of Mayer’s official Instagram: