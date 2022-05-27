Phoebe Bridgers, War On Drugs And Courtney Barnett Announced As Openers For The Rolling Stones

Home News Mohammad Halim May 27th, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Hit and classic rock band The Rolling Stones is turning a new wheel with their new summer tour at the UK/Europe. According to Consequence Sound, famous alternative singer Phoebe Bridgers and rock band The War On Drugs will be the openers for The Rolling Stone’s show this June 25 along with Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa, and Kelly McGrath.

The July 3rd show will include artists Barnett, Sam Fender, Christone Kingfish Ingram, The Dinner Party, and The Flints. The entire tour is a celebration of the group’s 60th anniversary. And their Liverpool show will mark their first in 50 years, as well as shows in Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, France, and Sweden. You can get your tickets to the all-time show here! Tour dates and locations will be below.

The Rolling Stones UK/Europe Tour Location/Dates

06/01 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

06/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium

06/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

06/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena

06/17 – Bern, CH @ Wankdorf Stadium

06/21 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

06/25 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

07/03 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

07/11 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudoiun Stadium

07/15 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

07/19 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/23 – Paris, FR @ Hippodrome

07/27 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena

07/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

The new tour will feature the new drummer Steve Jordan, who is replacing the classic drummer for The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts who died just last year. While the cause of his death is still unknown, he will forever live in rock and roll fans’ hearts.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz