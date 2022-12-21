Billie Eilish Sings “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” At L.A Concert

Home News Roy Lott December 21st, 2022 - 6:49 PM

Billie Eilish got in the holiday spirit at her recent homecoming shows in Los Angeles, CA. At the first of her three sold-out shows last week, Eilish covered the holiday classic“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” toward the end of the show. Backed with red and green lights, she sits at the end of the stage singing it to her fans. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is originally sung by Judy Garland, which was then covered by Frank Sinatra. Check out her rendition below.

Throughout the three shows, she surprised fans with different special guests each night. On this night, she brought out Labrinth, where he sang his songs “Mount Everest” and the Euphoria cut “I’ve Never Felt So Alone.” On the second night, she brought out Dave Grohl to perform an acoustic version of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” and Pheobe Bridgers to sing “Motion Sickness.” The final show saw Childish Gambino surprise the audience by singing “Redbone” for the first time in three years. She also brought out Khalid to perform their beautiful duo “Lovely.” Khalid also performed his hit “Location.”

Eilish will be playing a few music festivals next year, including Estereo Picnic and Lollapalooza in Spain, Argentina and Chile. She will also be headlining the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada as well as the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK in August, making her the youngest headliner in the festival’s history.