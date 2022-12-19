Billie Eilish Performs “Redbone” With Childish Gambino Live At The Kia Forum In L.A

Home News Roy Lott December 19th, 2022 - 8:21 PM

On the final night of her three sold-out homecoming shows in Los Angeles, Billie Eilish brought out Childish Gambino to perform his hit “Redbone.” Shortly after performing her song “When The Party’s Over, Gambino starts to sing the song before the camera reveals him walking to the stage. It marks his first time singing the song since 2019. The song was originally released in 2016. Check out the rare appearance below.

At the same show, Eilish also brought out Khalid to perform their beautiful duo “Lovely.” Khalid also performed his hit “Location.”

Throughout her small residency, the Grammy-winning singer surprised fans with other special guests. At the first show, she brought out Labrinth to perform his 2019 track ‘Mount Everest’ and the Euphoria cut ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone.’ On the second night, she brought out Dave Grohl to perform an acoustic version of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” and Pheobe Bridgers to sing “Motion Sickness.”

Eilish will be playing a few music festivals next year, including Estereo Picnic and Lollapalooza in Spain, Argentina and Chile. She will also be headlining the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada as well as the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK in August, making her the youngest headliner in the festival’s history.