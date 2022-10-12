Lollapalooza Chile Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, Drake, Billie Eilish & More

Home News Karan Singh October 12th, 2022 - 12:55 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Lollapalooza‘s installments in Chile, Argentina and Brazil have revealed their lineups for 2023 and it is colossal. The bill will feature heavyweights Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Tame Impala, Rosalía and Lil Nas X as headliners. Additionally, Jane’s Addiction, the 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie XX, Kali Uchis, Tove Lo, Purple Disco Machine, Alison Wonderland, Wallows, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Dominic Fike, Omar Apollo, Modest Mouse and several others adorn the roster.

These shows will celebrate Billie Eilish’s stage debut in South America Drake’s first time performing in Argentina and Chile. Furthermore, a recently reunited Blink-182 will take the stage with the return of Tom DeLonge. Tickets are on sale now.

The eleventh edition of Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 17-19 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. View the full lineup and purchase tickets here.

The eighth edition of Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 17-19 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. View the full lineup and purchase tickets here.

The tenth edition of Lollapalooza Brazil takes place March 24-26 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. View the full lineup and purchase tickets here.