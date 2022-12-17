Ab-Soul Drops New Album Herbert & Releases Trippy New Video For “FOMF”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 17th, 2022 - 1:57 PM

American rapper Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, aka Ab-Soul, has released his first album in six years, Herbert, via Top Dawg Entertainment. The album features many special guests, including Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, Zacari, Fre$h and more. Accompanying the album release is the music video for the song “FOMF,” which you can watch below.

The music video, directed by Omar Jones and Onda, features Ab-Soul performing the song for thousands of fans at a baseball stadium. The new album re-establishes Ab-Soul as a profound voice of our time and a lyricist who is in peak form. Herbert is a return to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving behind conspiracy theories while emphasizing his musicality. After suffering through a series of unspeakable tragedies, Ab-Soul completed the album with a new sense of purpose as outlined by the first single, “Do Better.” The subsequent single, “Gang‘Nem,” produced by Sounwave, pays homage to his roots in Carson, CA, detailing where he’s from and the lifestyle he grew up around.

Herbert track listing is as follows:

Message in a Bottle ft. Lance SkiiiWalker

No Report Card

Hollandaise

Moonshooter ft. Joey Bada$$

FOMF

Goodman ft. Punch

Do Better ft. Zacari

Gang’Nem ft. Fre$h

The Wild Side ft. Jhené Aiko

Art of Seduction ft. Ambré

Bucket

Go Off ft. Russ & Big Sean

Fallacy ft. ALEMEDA

Herbert

Church on the Move

It Be Like That ft. SiR

Positive Vibes Only

Gotta Rap

Stream Herbert here.

Stream “FOMF” here.