Pusha T Shares Sinister New Music Video For “Call My Bluff”

Hip-hop rapper Pusha T has finally released his new album It’s Almost Dry on April 22. As he continues to earn good reviews on the album (produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams), the rapper dropped a new music video for “Call My Bluff” that appears quite ominous.

It’s Almost Dry follows his 2018 album Daytona and some fan favorites (so far) include “Diet Coke”, “Hear Me Clearly” and “Neck and Wrist”. Based on a report by Pitchfork, the “Call My Bluff” video was directed by Omar Jones and Onda. From the title alone, the song is quite clear. Pusha T is sending out a warning that he will respond quickly to anyone that comes at him. He begins the song with, “Everything don’t need to be addressed/ The pull-up’s like a FedEx truck.” The video emphasizes this warning and gets even more threatening. Viewers see the rapper and other guests eating and chopping it up in a plastic-wrapped room in one clip. In another clip, viewers see two hitmen driving to dump a body in the river as Pusha T sits in the backseat staring at the camera menacingly. Watch the chilling video below.

The rapper also warned fans of how great the album would be before it dropped. In 2020, Pusha T stated that It’s Almost Dry would feature production from Kanye West (also known as Ye) and The Neptunes (Pharrell and Chad Hugo), undeniably hip-hop’s strongest producers. As he began to roll out the album’s singles, including “Diet Coke” (produced by Ye and 88 Keys), it was a sure sign that the rapper was returning with a strong album.

