Taylor Swift Shares Cinematic New Song & Video “Anti-Hero”

On the morning of Friday, October 21, Taylor Swift shared the music video for her song “Anti-Hero” off her newest album Midnights, released Friday October 21.

The music video, written and directed by Swift, shows Swift partying with herself, her own anti-hero. The video shows Swift’s nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time. In the middle of the video, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin.

After releasing Midnights at midnight Eastern time, Swift surprise released Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. Eastern. Jack Antonoff features prominently across all tracks, and other guests include Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Joe Alwyn (aka William Bowery), Jahaan Sweet, Red Hearse’s Sam Dew and Sounwave, and, on three of the bonus tracks, the National’s Aaron Dessner. Midnights is Swift’s first album of all-new material since 2020’s Evermore. (Pitchfork)

Stream “Anti-Hero” here.

Stream Midnights here.