Jhené Aiko Releases Two New Music Videos For “One Way St.” And “B.S.” Featuring Ab-Soul And H.E.R.

Home News Roy Lott May 25th, 2020 - 6:40 PM

R&B songstress Jhené Aiko has released two new music videos for tracks “One Way St.” featuring Ab-Soul and “B.S.” featuring H.E.R. Both songs come off of her second chart-topping studio album, Chilombo, released earlier this year. In “One Way St.,” Aiko is seen riding around L.A. late at night, going to well-known spots including Chinatown with Ab-Soul. The music video ends in a dream-like state with the visuals echoing in and out then Aiko waving goodbye to the viewer.



Another standout track is “B.S.” and its video gets the animated treatment with the two riding around in a Tesla Model X in the desert while singing about a love that did not work out. It ends with the two laughing as they sit on the edge of a rock. The video was directed by Justin Richburg who collaborated with 2d animator Keenon Ferrell, Toniartblue and Shelway Gaskin for the animation. Check out the two visuals below.

Chilombo is Aiko’s highest charted album to date, reaching the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200. It is also noted that the album is the biggest R&B female debut since Beyonce’s critically acclaimed Lemonade. So far, the album has spawned may singles including “None of Your Concern” featuring Big Sean’s “Triggered”, “None Of Your Concern,” “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)” and “Happi­ness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” featuring Future and Miguel.

Aiko initially had a “Magic Hour” tour in support of the record but has since been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.