The Subways Announces Three Intimate Shows at Paper Dress Vintage in January

Home News Karan Singh December 15th, 2022 - 12:24 PM

English rock trio The Subways have covered a lot of ground in the twenty-plus years together, from punk to garage to grunge. With four knockout records to their credit, they’re all set to release another. Due 13 January, Uncertain Joys will be the group’s first album in seven years!

In celebration of their return, they will be performing three shows at a boutique/bar in London called Paper Dress Vintage. The venue is small and cozy, and these shows will be unlike anything they’re ever done before. The performances will led up to the release date, taking place from January 11–13. Get your tickets here.

We’re excited to announce that we will be taking over @paperdressed this January for three super intimate nights of music in celebration of our new album ‘Uncertain Joys’! Get your tickets via @dicefm and here: https://t.co/28N9c4Cv6s pic.twitter.com/nXC0YWoCMf — The Subways (@thesubways) December 14, 2022

Uncertain Joys was recorded and produced by vocalist Billy Lunn, mixed by the Grammy-winner Adrian Bushby and mastered by Katie Tavini. The Subways made their return last year with “Fight,” after which they announced plans for the new album. Since then, they’ve dropped multiple new tracks: lead single “You Kill My Cool,” “Love Waiting On You” and “Black Wax.”