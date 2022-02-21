The Subways’ Billy Lunn Shares Mental Health Update On Social Media

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 5:14 PM

The Subways frontman, Billy Lunn has come forward with a public apology acknowledging his diagnosis with Borderline Personality Disorder. The singer opened up about a suicide attempt in 2021 and his infidelity in a statement made on Twitter.

“As well as finally being diagnosed with BPD after many damaging years, I’m now in AA, and I’ll continue striving to be and do better by being honest and dealing with my problems,” the post said. “And these are my problems.”

A statement by Billy. pic.twitter.com/7AoGqEWG5n — The Subways (@thesubways) February 20, 2022

Lunn is married to writer, DJ, and entertainment reporter for BBC Radio, Rowena Alice Lewis. Shortly after Lunn’s statement made on the band Twitter account, Lewis tweeted, “There’s always at least one person who still manages to blame the woman, even if she’s the one that’s been cheated on. Stay classy, everyone.”

The Subways was formed by Lunn, Charlotte Cooper, Camille Phillips, and former drummer Josh Morgan. They became especially popular after winning a competition to play the Other Stage at the Glastonbury festival in 2004. They are credited with having released hits “Rock & Roll Queen” and “Oh Yeah,” and released a single inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement titled “Fight” after signing a record deal with Alcopop! last year.