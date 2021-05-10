The Subways Stand with the Black Lives Matter Movement in New Song “Fight”

Home News Noah Celaya May 10th, 2021 - 7:09 PM

Punk band The Subways have released a new song titled “Fight” that is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The band writes in the description of the song on Youtube, “This is the brand new hit from The Subways, ‘Fight’ – a letter in two parts. First up, a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of color, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism. Secondly, a wake-up call to the white community that such oppressions do in fact exist, and that we must acknowledge these oppressions and fight alongside marginalized communities as allies.”

The song is a loud proclamation with shouty vocals, hard-hitting drums, and intense electric guitars that keep a constant march until the end. The lyrics in the chorus explain what needs to happen “if we want a future” and “if we want to live,” then ask the listener if they are ready to make that future happen. Check out the song below:

“Though the Black Lives Matter movement has been around since 2013, George Floyd’s murder was a catalyst, and I felt that it required something beyond poetics and abstract references in the song,” The Subways guitarist Billy Lunn continues. “That it took George Floyd’s murder being filmed and distributed online for society-at-large to finally, viscerally comprehend systemic racism’s presence is unacceptable. And I realized my own complicity in this ignorance. I, therefore, felt it crucial that the band’s first offering from the new album be a necessary use of our privileged platform.”

“Fight” is released on limited 7″ vinyl via Alcopop! Records and Bodan Kuma with an interview between The Subways and Nova Twins on the B side. Further details of the forthcoming new album will be revealed over the coming months. “Fight” is the band’s first release without longtime drummer and founding member Josh Morgan, who announced his departure from the band in October 2020, shortly after studio sessions were completed.